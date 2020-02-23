Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
Sunny skies and mild temperatures made for a gorgeous weekend across Mid-Michigan for late February standards.
However, all good things must come to an end. Big changes and a return to winter returns this upcoming week.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
Another great evening shaping up across the region weather wise!
Temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s this evening.
Clear to partly cloudy skies will take us into the overnight hours.
Lows tonight will again be landing in the upper 20s near 30.
Next Week
We hope you enjoy the weekend because conditions turn colder with more precipitation chances into next week.
Most of Monday looks mainly dry. Some peaks of sun will be short lived as cloud increase throughout the day from the south and west.
High temperatures are expected to reach near 40; give or take a few degrees.
Monday evening into Tuesday morning looks to welcome a new system from the south and west. Clouds will continue to increase from the south along with the chance for some rain/snow showers. For this time frame, the better coverage for precipitation looks to stay south of the Tri-Cities near the I-69 corridor.
Tuesday carries the chance at some snow showers, along with some mixing farther south along I-69. Temperatures slightly cooler in the mid to upper 30s.
By Tuesday afternoon/evening, we're watching the potential for another system to move in from the west and merge with Tuesday's original system.
Combining the strength, intensity, and moisture from the two systems along with temperatures cooling to the low 30s by Wednesday, this will bring the chance for some snow Tuesday night into Wednesday before wrapping up into Thursday across Mid-Michigan.
The chance for some accumulating snow is definitely on the table.
Still a bit to early to pin down the exact potential snowfall totals due to some slight difference in the data of the track and intensity of the system itself. Like always, these will be KEY in whose sees more snow.
This picture will become more clear over the next 24 hours.
Temperatures expected to continue falling back into the 20s by late-week.
OVERALL, stay tuned like always as we track out this system over the next few days.
