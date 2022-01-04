Good Tuesday morning! We hope your week got off to a great start yesterday and hope today is just as good or better.
Cold temperatures from Sunday stuck around to start the week, but abundant sunshine helped take some of the sting off of that for our Monday. As for today, it will be another quiet day, but changes are on the horizon, with our next round of snow showers returning on Wednesday. If that weren't enough we'll add plenty of wind to go along with it.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, actual temperatures are warmer than yesterday in many spots with mainly upper teens and low 20s. But a more enthusiastic southwesterly wind is keeping wind chills similar to yesterday morning, with upper single digits and low teens in spots.
Skies are a bit variable this morning with more clouds north and more breaks in the clouds to the south. Areas with more breaks will have a chance for some early day sun, before eventually clouding up like our far northern areas.
Highs will warm up a bit more than yesterday into the lower and middle 30s, but that south southwesterly flow (5 to 15 mph, gusts near 25 mph) will limit the "real feel" to the teens and low 20s once again.
Dry weather continues through the first half of the night, so any evening plans should be just fine out on the roads. Even the first half of the overnight remains quiet before snow showers start to become possible for some toward the morning commute tomorrow.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 20s to near 30, and will have a chance to rise a bit overnight into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday & Thursday
An area of low pressure passing to our north will bring some "system snow" to the area early Wednesday as that disturbance moves through the Straits region. Amounts should remain light with this snow, but keep a few extra minutes of travel time in the back of your mind for Wednesday morning.
With temperatures remaining steady or rising a bit overnight, we should start Wednesday in the 30s in many areas. But once that disturbance passes by and drags a cold front through the area, our temperatures will drop into the afternoon, with teens and 20s expected during the evening.
Combine the falling temperatures and snow showers, slick roads are definitely a possibility.
Our wind will also pose a few hazards tomorrow, with gust potential of 40+ miles per hour. Any snow that falls will have a chance to blow around and our wind chills will feel more like the single digits tomorrow evening.
Scattered lake-effect will continue on Thursday, but not quite as widespread as Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the teens to middle 20s on Tuesday but will feel much cooler, even with a lighter wind on Thursday.
Accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday should remain fairly minor for Mid-Michigan, with heavier totals found near Lake Michigan. However, totals of a few inches here and there are entirely possible between the two days.
The areas with the best chance to pick up the highest amounts locally will be in the Thumb near Lake Huron and our shoreline areas north of the Saginaw Bay, as well as those close to US-127.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
