Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! A few flurries are lingering this morning, but we do see a dry day with temperatures close to 30 degrees again! Our next chance of snow returns on Wednesday, but temperature profiles are still pointing towards the potential for some brief freezing drizzle, too. We're also tracking another chance of snow, mix, and rain on Friday.
Today
Out the door this morning temperatures are running noticeably cooler than Monday morning. Readings are in the lower 20s and teens with wind chills in the lower teens and single digits. Mostly cloudy skies are still hanging around the area with a few flurries in our southern row of counties, otherwise we're dry.
A small area of high pressure will move into the Great Lakes region today allowing for dry conditions through the daytime, and we may manage a few peeks of sun, too! The better chance to see any sunshine is in the afternoon, residual moisture from Monday trapped near the ground will keep skies more on the mostly cloudy side this morning.
Highs this afternoon will reach up to either side of 30 by a degree or two, very similar to what we saw on Monday. The maintenance of "warmer" air is thanks to a continued southerly breeze today between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts occasionally to 20 mph.
Tonight
Skies turn cloudy tonight with the next clipper system approaching the area. A few flurries are possible late in the overnight, however the bulk of snow expected from this clipper comes during the day on Wednesday.
Lows tonight settle to the middle 20s early, temperatures will gradually rise through the rest of the night.
Wednesday
The aforementioned clipper tracks through the Great Lakes during the daytime brining scattered snow showers. At the onset of those snow showers there may be some freezing drizzle, but we're expecting this to primarily be a snowfall event.
Snowfall accumulations will be minor, expect only a dusting to 1", fairly similar to the totals we saw from Monday. Roads may be slick by Wednesday afternoon.
Highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer for this time of year reaching up to the middle 30s. That will be short-lived with highs returning to the 20s for Thursday.
Friday's Clipper
The next clipper this week comes in on Friday. Similar to Wednesday, temperatures will climb above freezing for a period of time which may allow some liquid rain to come into the mix. The key area to look at is also the temperature profile above the surface. There, temperatures are forecast to nudge just above freezing which is where the wintry mix and rain potential comes from, but if temperatures begin to hedge back below freezing then this could turn back towards a primarily-snow event. As always, stay tuned for updates through this week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.