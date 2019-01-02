Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful holiday season and hope you are enjoying the first week of the New Year.
Snow showers and freezing drizzle returned to Michigan on Wednesday. Now for the end of the week, quiet and dry weather will take control.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers will continue before midnight tonight. After that, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures are expected to stay in the lower and middle 20s for Thursday morning.
Ice has formed out on the roads from the snow and freezing drizzle, so please go slow and give yourself extra time as you venture out tonight and tomorrow morning.
Thursday
Thursday morning's commute will be slippery from Wednesday's snow and freezing drizzle event. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb into the middle 30s. Throughout the entire day, clouds will decrease and some peaks of sunshine will poke through the clouds.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
