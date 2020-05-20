As the scope of the 500-year flood came into focus on Wednesday, sunny skies granted us the dry weather we need as cleanup begins. More is on the way for the second half of the work week.
Weather Alerts
Several flood warning remain in place, all with various expiration times. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure sits over the north end of Lake Ontario. Temperatures will take a dip to the middle and upper 40s by morning, making for some much-needed normalcy in our late-May weather.
Thursday
Another dry day in store across Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but while some area see flood waters begin to recede, locations along the Saginaw River will continue to see a gradual rise in water levels. Flooding conditions will persist in most of our flood zones through the end of the weekend.
Mostly sunny skies will dominate once again for the majority of the day.
Highs will continue to stay warm; reaching back into the low 70s.
The warming trend continues into the holiday weekend. Temperatures looking to peak 80 degrees by Sunday.
Stay safe, remember Turn Around Don't Drown and be careful.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
