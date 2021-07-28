Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the mid-point of your week has been going well so far. The good news is that the remainder of your Wednesday is still looking pretty nice! It's into tonight when our weather might get a little more bumpy.
Afternoon
Continued sunshine for your lunch hour has already brought temperatures into the middle and upper 70s. We'll continue to the lower 80s this afternoon with increasing cloud coverage. The increase in clouds will keep temperatures from getting too hot (such as the upper 80s). Despite the building of some clouds, conditions will stay dry! Any evening plans will also be good-to-go with warmer temperatures and a light east southeast wind from 3 to 6 mph.
Assessing Tonight's Storm Chances
Rain chances will start to go up closer midnight and onward into the overnight, as a complex of thunderstorms develops in Wisconsin and works its way to the south and east. The timing of this complex continues to look likeliest between midnight and 8:00AM. Some folks will have wet roads on their way to work Thursday morning.
While the path of these complexes can be tricky and there is time for things to change as the day goes along, there seems to be a decent consensus the worst of the conditions will stay to our south and west in portions of West Michigan. However, folks west and south in the TV5 viewing area do have the greatest chance to see rain and storms out of all of the TV5 viewing counties.
Despite that trend, we're still close enough to keep an eye on the possibility of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has part of our southwestern area in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5), with a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for all others in the area. If strong storms do develop, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main threats. If some of the heavier rains move into Mid-Michigan, we also have a risk for flash flooding, but just like the severe threat that chance is higher to our west and south. Here's a summary of the severe weather and flash flooding potential.
As always, we'll be monitoring things throughout the day and if any adjustments to the forecast are needed, we'll let you know about them. Additionally, you'll want to make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts tonight!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
