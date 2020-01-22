Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope Wednesday is just as nice, if not better.
Our weather story has been quiet over the last few days, which has been a nice change of pace compared to some of the active weather we've seen the last few weekends. While Wednesday will feature quiet weather once again, it appears our next rain and snow chances will be knocking on the door in the days ahead.
Today & Tonight
Despite those chances returning, as mentioned above, it won't be today. We're all dry for the morning commute with temperatures running a bit warmer than the last few days in the lower and middle 20s.
Winds are a bit more enthusiastic out of the southwest, so although we've made some progress temperature-wise, wind chills are in the same territory of the last few days in the single digits and teens.
Skies should feature a little sunshine once again, especially early today but we'll see an increasing cloud trend through the day. Most of those clouds will be high-level clouds so we may see some filtered, hazy sunshine into the afternoon.
High temperatures should manage to break the 30 degree mark around Mid-Michigan this afternoon, with lower and middle 30s the expected landing spot. Wind chills in the teens this morning should warm up into the 20s alongside a southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour (gusting to 20 mph).
Dry weather should continue this evening and overnight, with dry air expected to fight off any snow to our west into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows should settle in the middle 20s for most of Mid-Michigan.
