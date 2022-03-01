Good Tuesday evening! We hope you've had a great start to this week and hope you enjoyed some of the warmer temperatures in parts of the region today.
Our weather so far this week has been a continuation of the weekend, which has provided a nice breather after a busy February. However, we know March has it's fair share of wintry days too, and Wednesday will feature some of that too.
This Evening & Overnight
Skies are a mix of partly to mostly cloudy conditions tonight, with a bit of a temperature divide also. Areas north of the Tri-Cities and Saginaw Bay have struggled to reach the lower and middle 30s, while those to the south are in the middle 30s to even middle 40s this evening.
One thing we all share is the dry conditions. A weak disturbance passed overhead today, and although chances for wet weather were slim at best, it doesn't appear we're seeing anything develop at all. This is always great news for any evening plans.
As we work through the rest of the night and high pressure to our west moves eastward, we should remain dry the rest of the night, with largely partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will settle in the teens to the north and 20s to the south.
Wednesday
All signs are pointing to a dry start to Wednesday and some areas may even get a few peeks of sun as we start the day. But expect clouds to increase quickly through the morning, eventually with some snow showers breaking out around lunchtime or shortly thereafter.
Depending on just how warm we get, there may be a bit of drizzle that mixes in for some of our southern locations near I-69.
These snow showers will continue at times through the afternoon and evening hours before ending by 10 PM or so. Some lake-effect flurries or light snow may linger just a touch longer, but should end quickly into Thursday as high pressure moves into the region.
With many areas expected to be above freezing during the day with middle 30s for highs, and the light nature of the snow, impacts on the roads are expected to remain minor. Accumulations should be less than 1" for most, and those who go over won't go over by much.
Remember, you can always view the full 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
