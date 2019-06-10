Good Monday evening! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a beautiful start to the weekend but Sunday the showers quickly returned and lasted into this morning too causing some flooding concerns across the region.
Good news some drier air looks to welcome us before the day is out.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning in effect for the Rifle River in Arenac County, and the Saginaw River in Saginaw and Bay Counties.
Overnight
Skies cleared out quickly on Monday evening, and they'll stay that way overnight as sprawling high pressure expands its influence across the Great Lakes. The unseasonably cool air from Monday will hang on too, seeing lows dip into the middle and upper 40s by morning.
Winds that were quite strong for the start of the work will take an easier turn back to 6-12 mph out of the WSW. This will keep the air moving enough to prevent any fog from settling in.
Tuesday
Probably one of the best days will we see throughout the next week.
Sunshine looks to return in full force as an area of High Pressure takes over Mid-Michigan.
Temperatures will be very pleasant reaching back into the mid 70s.
Winds will won't be as breezy, out of the west around 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.