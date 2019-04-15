Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a smooth start to the week.
Our April blast of winter is finally coming to an end this morning after a messy Sunday. While the morning commute may not be so nice, that won't be an indicator of the entire day.
Plan for some extra travel time out the door this morning, with plenty of slush still remaining on the roads. There are a few school closings so be sure to check our Closings page.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Huron County until 12 PM this afternoon.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather alerts page.
Today & Tonight
What's left of our snow is coming to a close this morning and any additional accumulations should remain minimal this morning.
Many roads are just wet this morning with temperatures around the low to mid 30s, but there are still some trouble spots, especially on side streets and back roads, so a few extra minutes isn't a bad idea out the door.
Once snow comes to an end, skies will clear around Mid-Michigan and we should see plenty of sunshine to start the week. Enjoy it while it's here, it will come at a premium this week.
High temperatures will be tricky today with the melting snowpack. We should see areas with the least amount of snow climb to the low 50s, with 40s in areas that received more snowfall.
Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest for one more day around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour. That northwesterly flow will lead to some lakeshore flooding and beach erosion in parts of Huron County.
Winds will finally relax into tonight and we should stay dry most of the night until a few showers become possible near daybreak Tuesday.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
