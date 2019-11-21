It came at the cost of occasional rain, but we enjoyed a noticeable warmup today thanks to a fast-moving Fall storm system. We'll turn colder again this weekend, but it will be worth it with brighter skies coming along for the ride.
Tonight
Lingering areas of drizzle will persist for the first half of Thursday evening, generally coming to an end after 9:00 PM. From there, skies will gradually begin to clear as low pressure and a cold front pass east of the Great Lakes overnight. Breezy conditions will be left behind into Friday, but roads will get a chance to dry off for the most part ahead of the morning commute.
Riding in on the lingering winds will be a colder air mass, seeing temperatures fall into the low 30s by daybreak. Winds will shift into the west at 15-25 mph, with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times.
Friday
Now, after a generally cloudy and dreary week, what would you say to some sun? Hopefully that sounds good, because that's actually what we have coming for a change. A potent high pressure system over the Dakotas will settle in across the Great Lakes on Friday, taking us from partly cloudy skies in the morning to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds out of the WNW at 10-20 mph could produce a few stray lake effect snow showers first thing in the morning along M-55, but we'll see them come to a quick end.
Even with the sun, we'll come up short on warmth. Highs will return to the middle and upper 30s, feeling closer to the upper 20s and low 30s at times thanks to the breezy conditions. At least we'll have the sun!
