Rain and thunderstorms were here for a good amount of our morning and afternoon. There is still a chance for rain tonight, but it will lead to a beautiful Friday.
Rain and thunderstorms were here for a good amount of our morning and afternoon. There is still a chance for rain tonight, but it will lead to a beautiful Friday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Scattered rain showers will continue through the region and a few thunderstorms may develop this evening. We could still be in for gusty winds, along with locally heavy rain which could cause minor flooding in some areas.
We will dry out tonight, but remain under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures overnight will fall in the 40s.
