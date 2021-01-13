Good Wednesday morning! Welcome to the halfway point!
It was a messy morning commute on Tuesday, but thankfully we're starting to improve and our weather today should be much less problematic. In addition to drying out, we also warm up quite a bit today, so if you like warmer temperatures, today is for you.
Today & Tonight
Conditions are already much improved for the morning commute today, with temperatures rising above freezing around much of the area. Even our locations that are still a bit below that mark only trail by a few degrees. As always, keep an eye out on less-traveled roads, as well as driveways, sidewalks, etc. for lingering ice.
We do have some school closings in a few spots, you can find those on our Closings page. These are the areas where icy roads most likely remain.
As a disturbance departs the area, and lake-effect clouds move to the east, we may have a chance for a few breaks of sun today, especially this morning. It may not be for everyone, but it doesn't appear to be impossible. If you get lucky, enjoy it!
With an enthusiastic southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusts near 20 miles per hour, high temperatures should surge into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. For perspective, our average high is around the upper 20s.
Dry weather should roll on through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures likely not falling too much. We'll be in the middle to upper 30s for much of the evening, before bottoming out in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning.
Stay warm, everyone!
