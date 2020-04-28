Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Rain moved back into the region last evening but just as soon as it arrived, it's already on its way out this morning. Once it ends completely, we'll get a brief chance to dry out today before our next round arrives later on tonight.
Enjoy the break while you can, because once that round of rain arrives, it will be sticking around for awhile.
Today & Tonight
For the morning drive today, most areas will be drying out, although there may be a few isolated pockets of light rain left over. Some developing fog may be a more common scenario as winds have really died down with plenty of lingering moisture near the surface. Where fog develops, some of that could be locally dense.
Temperatures are already starting on the mild side with 40s and 50s this morning. With dry weather expected to prevail most of the day, perhaps with some sunshine around late morning and early afternoon, temperatures should have no trouble reaching back into the 60s in many areas this afternoon.
Any clearing that takes place toward the middle of the day will be short lived as clouds quickly return this evening. Rain eventually follows as the evening goes on and continues overnight. Look for rain to start returning into our southwestern zones around 8 PM or so tonight and become more widespread through the night.
With rain expected to be around through the night, overnight lows shouldn't fall too far. Temperatures should remain in the 40s and 50s into Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
Log In
