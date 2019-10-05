Good Saturday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
We finally got a chance to dry out on Friday and it appears we'll keep that going for the most part going into the weekend and next week. We've only got one more speed bump to get through tonight as showers return to the forecast after a dry Saturday.
Today & Tonight
It took awhile, but skies finally cleared in Mid-Michigan late Friday and that continued into the overnight period as well. This has resulted in temperatures falling down into the 30s and 40s early this morning.
Some areas of frost will certainly be possible, especially north of the Tri-Cities.
As for the rest of the day, we may have a chance to sneak in a little bit of sunshine this morning, but clouds should begin moving back in quickly over the course of the morning ahead of our next system.
Highs will still be on the cooler side, but not quite as chilly as yesterday with values around the middle 50s to around 60. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Despite the clouds returning, it doesn't appear that rain will be moving back into the forecast area until after sunset for most (around 7:10 PM). The exception could be in areas farther west toward US-127.
Shower chances will gradually increase from west to east late in the evening and showers will continue overnight. Thankfully rainfall amounts don't look all that heavy with 0.25" or less expected.
Overnight lows will settle in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday
While a lingering shower can't be ruled out early Sunday morning, we expect most areas to be done with any rain by 7 AM.
Clouds may linger a bit longer but we should see a clearing trend take hold through the course of the morning which should allow for increasing sunshine into the afternoon.
High temperatures will respond nicely, with low to middle 60s expected for highs on Sunday afternoon. Those 60s will be joined by a breezy west wind around 10-20 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
