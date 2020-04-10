Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was an "everything but the kitchen sink" kind of day in Mid-Michigan on Thursday with peeks of sun, showers that were mixed at times, and plenty of wind to go along with it.
As we get set to close out the workweek, it appears we're in for a brighter day today and also a drier day. But those cooler temperatures? They're sticking around for another day.
Today & Tonight
We're waking up to a much drier radar this morning, with only a few flurries popping up here and there. Temperatures are a bigger story this morning as our lower and middle 30s are functioning more like the lower 20s when you factor in the wind. It's been awhile since we've felt this chilly.
With brighter skies expected today with just some passing clouds from time to time, we should manage to warm back up into the lower and middle 40s again today. But that breezy northwesterly wind, remaining around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30, will keep things feeling more like the 30s today.
Dry weather continues this evening and overnight, so there will be plenty of time to catch some fresh air. Of course, you'll need more layers than earlier this week with the cooler wind chills this evening.
Overnight lows should settle a few degrees on either side of 30 once again. The wind will eventually die down overnight, too.
Saturday & Sunday
We're expecting a weekend split with dry weather expected through Saturday before rain chances return for Easter Sunday.
Skies should start with a good amount of sunshine tomorrow before gradually clouding up into the afternoon.Temperatures should manage to get back into the lower and middle 50s in our warmest spots, but it's possible our coolest zones stay in the 40s.
We'll stay dry through Saturday evening before rain chances start to increase after midnight into early Sunday morning. Once the rain arrives, it looks like our chances will continue through the day, although we may get some breaks from time to time. The specific timing of that should become more clear through the weekend.
Temperatures on Sunday will be a bit more variable, with upper 40s in our coolest spots with potentially upper 50s in areas farther to the south toward the I-69 corridor.
Windy Monday
The area of low pressure responsible for our rain on Sunday is expected to pass through the Great Lakes region on Monday and it's expected to be strengthening as it does so, bringing the possibility of strong winds to the area.
How strong are we talking? It's far too early to be super specific, but there are signs that wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour are on the table, potentially exceeding 50 miles per hour in the strongest scenario. If these gusts were to materialize, power outages would certainly be possible.
There is still a lot of time before we get to Monday, so we'll keep an eye on the data through the course of the weekend. But be sure to stay tuned as the wind forecast will be something to keep an eye on as we get closer to Monday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.