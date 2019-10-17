Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You're finally to the second half!
After a few unsettled days in Mid-Michigan, we're getting a chance to dry out today and it looks like that will continue for the most part through the weekend, too. The chilly temperatures? It's going to take a bit longer to get rid of those.
Today & Tonight
As you get set to head out this morning, plan for temperatures to run a bit cooler than their readings on the surface. We're mostly in the 40s, but with breezy conditions continuing overnight, many of us feel like the 30s.
Skies may have cleared out a bit around parts of the region, which could give us some peeks of sunshine today. But we also expect lake clouds to gradually fill back in through the morning as well.
Expect another day with more clouds than sunshine. However, it won't be quite as dreary as the last few days with some bright spots here and there.
Highs will run very similar to yesterday, with temperatures a few degrees on either side of 50 this afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will likely chop off a few degrees to the "real feel" with wind chills feeling like the 40s.
Lakeshore flooding will also be a factor once again today, with Lakeshore Flood Warnings remaining in place for Huron and Tuscola counties until 12 PM this afternoon.
Skies clear out more efficiently overnight into Friday morning, which will lead to another frost threat. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s will be common, with an outside shot at the 20s in our coldest locations.
