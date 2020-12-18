Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to Friday. We hope you have a great weekend ahead.
After some light snow showers over the past few days, we expected to dry out for a brief period of time.
Several chances for rain/snow showers reside in the extended forecast.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme out the door in the morning, but some slick roads may remain from anything untreated since yesterday. Probably best to give yourself a little extra commute time.
Any rays of sunshine we enjoy throughout the morning will be short lived as increasing clouds will be expected going later into the afternoon. Still, we won't be adding any snow to the equation, so we'll at least get to enjoy a dry Friday.
Highs later this afternoon will climb into the low and mid 30s; fairly close to average temperatures expected for mid-December.
Winds today staying generally light from the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Clouds continue to increase going into tonight and early Saturday morning. Chances for some rain/snow showers from the west will be possible by early Saturday morning.
Lows tonight dropping back into the mid and upper 20s.
Weekend Outlook
Chances for scattered rain/snow showers will be possible for a good majority of your Saturday. Any accumulations from snow should result in 1" or less.
Highs on Saturday reaching back into the mid 30s.
This activity will linger overnight into Sunday morning before departing east.
More clouds expected for Sunday, but staying mainly dry going into the afternoon hours. Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
