Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend.
We caught a well needed break for the first half of the weekend. Showers did return for the second half.
Luckily, the extended forecast is looking much more quiet than last week.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Isolated shower chances will continue into the late evening and early overnight hours. These chances will be much lower compared to this morning.
Expect clouds to stick around throughout the overnight period.
Lows will settle right around 60.
Monday
We look to start drying out into the late morning and afternoon. The slim chance of a leftover shower will remain in the forecast for the early morning. Most should stay dry.
With the extra moisture in place from the rain on Sunday, a little bit of patchy fog will be possible to develop for your morning drive.
Clouds will hold steady for the morning before clouds begin to decrease going into the afternoon. Some sunshine mixing in will be likely into the early evening.
Temperatures will stick once again around the mid 70s for highs.
Staying dry into the evening with sunset around 7:46 PM.
Lows will be back down into the mid 50s.
