Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend is going great.
We had some showers on Saturday, but at least your Sunday will stay dry with some more sunshine returning. Warmer temperatures next week too!
Let's break down the forecast.
Weather Alerts
Freeze Warnings have been issued for folks in the Thumb tonight into Monday morning.
Sunday
A decrease in clouds will be the theme going into Sunday. Still expect some clouds to linger for the morning hours.
Partly to at times mostly sunny skies look to be the case going into the afternoon hours.
Highs for Sunday will be a touch cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.
Winds from the NW around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times will help keep temperatures a touch cooler than on Saturday.
Clouds will slowly increase back into our skies Sunday night.
Lows Sunday night will drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s into Monday morning.
Next Week
Stray shower chances will hold Monday and Tuesday. Better chances look better north. A few wet snowflakes mixing in can't be ruled out. Most should just expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures by Tuesday look to be the warmest; making a run near 80!
Wednesday into Thursday will be the better chances for more rain and even some t-storms in the mix. Stay tuned.
Stay warm, everyone!
