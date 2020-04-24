Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for an awesome Friday and a pleasant weekend.
Showers and cooler temperatures continued at times on Thursday, but some slight improvement is in store for Friday. While the clouds will hang tough, it appears our temperatures will get back into the 50s for some and we'll get a break from the showers.
Your weekend forecast has been a bit back and forth all week, but as of this writing, it's looking like we'll have more dry time than wet time for Saturday & Sunday.
Today & Tonight
Skies are still filled with clouds this morning, but it appears the showers have come to an end. Those clouds have also kept us in the 30s this morning for the morning drive, although there is a bit of a wind chill thanks to a northeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
As we work through your Friday, expect clouds to hang tough most of the day, but dry conditions should prevail. Although mostly cloudy skies will be around most of the day, it is possible we may see some late day sun break out in some areas. The best chances for this would be areas farther to the north and east.
High temperatures will improve a bit on the last few days despite the clouds, with inland locations jumping back up into the lower and middle 50s. Unfortunately for eastern areas closer to Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron, you may be stuck in the 40s with that northeasterly wind (5 to 15 mph).
Dry weather hold through this evening and overnight and skies will have a chance to break up a bit overnight. Lows should settle into the upper 20s to middle 30s into Saturday morning.
Saturday & Sunday
Your weekend forecast has been, in a word, frustrating this week.
Just as soon as it seemed like rain chances this weekend ironed themselves out on Thursday, we're seeing another big shift this morning. However, that shift is working in our favor.
The system ultimately responsible for our rain chances is expected to largely stay to our south, keeping most of the rain with it. While most of the rain will stay to the south, we will keep a slight chance for rain in the forecast at this point, considering how much this system has been wobbling around.
If anyone sees rain in our region, it will likely be found along I-69 and to the south. But even those areas may remain dry.
Outside of that, skies are just expected to be mostly cloudy to overcast through the day Saturday with most areas remaining dry. Temperatures will warm back up into the 50s for inland areas, but areas to the east will remain cool with a northeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.
Assuming rain is close enough to the region, we may see a few showers in our southern and eastern areas (I-69, Thumb, etc.) on Sunday morning. However, if anything does develop, it's likely going to move out quickly giving us a dry afternoon and evening.
Skies will be mostly cloudy through the first part of the day, but there is a chance we could sneak in some late day sun on Sunday as well. Chilly northeasterly winds will continue for the second half of the weekend as well, picking up to around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with 50s inland and 40s possible in the Thumb and along the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
