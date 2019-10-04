Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Let's just say... it's been quite the week here in Mid-Michigan. And while there's still some patchy drizzle and a few isolated showers this morning, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel.
It appears we're on the upswing as we head into the weekend and things should be improving quite a bit ahead of your Friday evening plans tonight.
Today & Tonight
It should be a fairly smooth commute this morning outside of any patchy drizzle or light showers. Temperatures are a mix of 40s and 50s, which is right about where we should be for this time of year.
Shower chances will be primarily confined to the Thumb as the morning goes along, with winds gradually turning to the north and northeast. We may see these linger through early afternoon before ending. They should remain light and more of a nuisance than anything.
Otherwise, expect clouds that are around this morning to gradually thin out into the afternoon and evening. Despite increasing amounts of sun, expect highs to top out around the low to mid 50s.
Skies remain relatively clear into the evening hours which will allow cooler temperatures today to crash into the 30s and 40s overnight. Areas of frost will be possible, especially from the Tri-Cities and north. Some areas along M-55 may even have a freeze tonight.
With that threat in mind, Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for late tonight and Saturday morning. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may still have outdoors.
Saturday & Sunday
With a chilly start to the day, expect another cool day on Saturday with highs only approaching the 50s to near 60 in the afternoon.
Despite rain chances returning to the forecast Saturday, we don't expect much until at least the evening hours and there's a decent chance we could be waiting until after sunset. Therefore, there's no need at this point to worry about rain for any outdoor plans during the daylight.
Showers will eventually move in late Saturday night and very early Sunday morning, but most of the rain on Sunday should be gone before 9 AM.
Once the showers leave, we should clear our skies out on Sunday and see increasing amounts of sunshine. Highs should respond nicely, with a climb into the middle 60s expected.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.