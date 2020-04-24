Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for an awesome Friday and a pleasant weekend.
Showers and cooler temperatures continued at times on Thursday, but some slight improvement is in store for Friday. While the clouds will hang tough, it appears our temperatures will get back into the 50s for some and we'll get a break from the showers.
Your weekend forecast has been a bit back and forth all week, but as of this writing, it's looking like we'll have more dry time than wet time for Saturday & Sunday.
Today & Tonight
Skies are still filled with clouds this morning, but it appears the showers have come to an end. Those clouds have also kept us in the 30s this morning for the morning drive, although there is a bit of a wind chill thanks to a northeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
As we work through your Friday, expect clouds to hang tough most of the day, but dry conditions should prevail. Although mostly cloudy skies will be around most of the day, it is possible we may see some late day sun break out in some areas. The best chances for this would be areas farther to the north and east.
High temperatures will improve a bit on the last few days despite the clouds, with inland locations jumping back up into the lower and middle 50s. Unfortunately for eastern areas closer to Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron, you may be stuck in the 40s with that northeasterly wind (5 to 15 mph).
Dry weather hold through this evening and overnight and skies will have a chance to break up a bit overnight. Lows should settle into the upper 20s to middle 30s into Saturday morning.
Saturday & Sunday
Weekend forecast update in progress! Check back soon.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.