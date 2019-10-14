Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
Cooler air has settled in after a mild week last week and it appears more of the same is on the way as we get ready to kick off the brand new workweek. While a few rain chances are coming along for the ride, it doesn't appear we'll be in for a washout of a week. Overall, not a bad fall stretch ahead.
Today & Tonight
Expect a chilly morning as you head out the door with plenty of 30s and 40s to start the morning. Winds are light, but we have just enough to lead to a minor wind chill.
Outside of the temperatures being a bit cooler this morning, we're looking at a dry start to the day and we expect that to continue this afternoon as well and have no wet weather concerns through the next 24 hours.
Skies should allow for a bit more sunshine today, but with some lingering influence from Lake Michigan, we'll still have some cloud cover to contend with from time to time. Partly to mostly cloudy skies seems like the best call.
High temperatures in the middle 40s to low 50s are your target this afternoon, with a westerly wind around 10-15 miles per hour that could keep things feeling a bit cooler at times.
Skies should clear out a bit heading through the evening and overnight period and with already cooler temperatures this afternoon, we should be in for a decent cool down overnight. Expect lows in the lower and middle 30s.
With those temperatures in mind and winds dying off a bit too, frost looks likely in many areas with Frost Advisories being issued tonight.
It's worth noting areas north of the Tri-Cities are expecting frost but will not have any advisories issued with the National Weather Service in Gaylord suspending those for the season, now that the growing season is considered over in that region.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
