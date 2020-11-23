Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Flakes were flying around parts of Mid-Michigan on Sunday and chilly temperatures returned after a warm end to last week, reminding us what time of year it actually is. Things should improve as we start a brand new workweek, but don't get used to it! Our next round of snow arrives tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, any snow is on the way out. However, some slick spots will remain possible on the roads this morning, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and entrance/exit ramps. A few extra minutes may not be a bad idea on the morning drive.
Temperatures are in the 30s as we start the morning, with some wind chills in the 20s here and there. With a cold front passing us by this morning and some clouds to start the day, we're not in for much of a warm up. We should see upper 30s to low 40s.
While clouds will stick around through the first part of the day, it's possible they break up a bit during the afternoon and evening, so sun may not be a complete stranger today. More clearing takes over this evening, but it will be brief. Clouds return late in the overnight into Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s tonight with a light northerly wind.
Tuesday & Wednesday System
Tuesday will start dry, but our next system will be quickly moving into the region during the morning, eventually arriving in Mid-Michigan during the afternoon and evening.
As it makes its initial arrival into the area after lunchtime, we do expect snow to be the primary form of precipitation. But as the system continues lifting to the northeast, warmer air will gradually build into the region, so we'll see a transition to rain into Tuesday night and Wednesday.
With that window for snow on Tuesday afternoon and early evening, it's possible some areas pick up some minor accumulations. The best chances for this would be areas north and west of the Tri-Cities, where it's possible 1-3" could fall. Areas around the Tri-Cities to the south and east may see some accumulation as well, but amounts should be less.
Rain showers will be around through the day on Wednesday, and temperatures should jump back into the 40s, so much of the snow we see will melt and won't be sticking around long.
Rainfall amounts around 0.50" are expected.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
