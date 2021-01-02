Good Saturday morning! You finally made it to the weekend and we hope it's a great one for the first weekend of 2021.
Snow, freezing rain, and sleet made its presence known around Mid-Michigan last evening. Slick roads were common around much of the region and some of that still remains this morning so allow for extra travel time, especially early today.
Of the snow totals we've received so far, parts of Roscommon County appear to be the big winners with some 6-7" totals, which definitely overachieved on expectations! We'll pass along others as we receive them today.
Today & Tonight
Although the roads are still in rough shape in places, road crews are out working hard and things should improve through the day. As far as the rest of your Saturday goes, we will remain dry.
Clouds will remain stubborn most of the day, but a few breaks in the clouds won't be impossible today as high pressure moves overhead. Our temperatures will top out in the low to mid 30s today, with a light northwesterly wind.
Dry weather should hold through the evening and early overnight but it's possible as we get closer to daybreak, our southeastern sections of the viewing area may see some light snow return.
Overnight lows will settle in the teens and 20s, with a light southeasterly wind.
Sunday
Snow will be possible in southeastern areas along I-69 and into the Thumb, perhaps even clipping the Tri-Cities, through early afternoon Sunday. However, this round of snow is not expected to add up to much, with any accumulations likely checking in at 1" or less.
Clouds will hang tough again on Sunday, with sun unlikely through the day tomorrow. High temperatures on Sunday will also land in the lower and middle 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
