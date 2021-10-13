Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point. You've hit the halfway point!
We've had plenty of rain chances recently and it appears that trend will continue for much of the remaining workweek. However, it does appear that your Wednesday will be a chance to catch our breath before the showers return Thursday and Friday.
Be sure to take advantage while you can if you need to get things done outdoors!
Today & Tonight
Beyond some patchy fog and mist, emphasis on patchy, we're finally drying out for the morning drive today under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures have remained mild in the lower to middle 60s out the door, with a much lighter wind out of the southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Although we expect to stay dry today, clouds won't be quite as quick to leave the area. While some occasional sun is possible, expect mostly cloudy conditions much of the day. Even so, our highs should still manage the upper 60s and low 70s with a southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Dry weather should largely hold through midnight, so any outdoor plans tonight should be in great shape. Temperatures will remain in the 60s most of the evening.
As our next system approaches from the west, we'll likely see scattered showers develop into the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will briefly settle around 60 and may actually start rising into the morning drive.
Thursday & Friday Rain Chances
Although it won't be raining all day Thursday, with a warm front passing through during the morning and a cold front passing through during the second half of the day will keep showers in play through the evening.
No severe weather is expected, but some downpours will be possible and any thunderstorms that develop will have a chance to bring some strong wind gusts.
Highs on Thursday will remain on the warmer side thanks to the warm front passing through, with lower to middle 70s in our warmest areas.
The frontal boundary that passes by on Thursday evening will get hung up just to our south, and a wave of low pressure is expected to ride northward along that boundary. That should keep showers in our forecast through the day on Friday as well, and unfortunately, it looks like Friday night football will have a chance for rain once again.
Rainfall from Thursday through 8 AM Saturday is expected to run between 0.50" to 1" from the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, to around 0.50" or less as you go north and west. As always, any localized downpours could lead to higher totals here and there.
Highs on Friday will be cooler than Thursday, but remain above average in 60s.
