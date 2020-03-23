Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start of the week is just as nice.
After some snow overnight into this morning, weather conditions are taking a more quiet turn.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
High temperatures today should land largely in the lower and middle 40s this afternoon with a wind mainly from the west to northwest at times, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather rolls on this evening and overnight, with clouds varying from place to place. Winds should remain pretty light, so wind chill shouldn't be a huge factor if you want to get some fresh air tonight.
Lows will bottom out in the middle 20s to around 30.
Stay warm, everyone!
