Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Our wet weather from Wednesday evening is now well to the east and it looks like things will relax a bit as we close out the last two days of the workweek. It doesn't appear that yesterday's system caused too many headaches, so the morning drive should be fairly smooth.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are largely above freezing as we begin today, so we expect many roads to be in good shape this morning. Keep an eye out for any slick areas as temperatures fall a bit more this morning, with some re-freezing possible.
Those temperatures won't be moving much through today, only rising a few degrees after falling this morning. We expect lower and middle 30s this afternoon.
Wind chills will stay in the teens and low 20s this afternoon with a breezy westerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Skies will feature more clouds than sunshine today, but we should stay dry through the day outside of a flurry here and there.
We'll see clouds break up a bit more overnight into Friday morning. Lows will be a bit cooler to close out the workweek on Friday in the teens and low 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
