Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send out best for the week ahead!
It's been a cloudy, gloomy weekend with periods of showers. For those ready for some drier weather and sunshine to return, look no further than the next few days!
We have the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Bay county until Sunday 10:00 PM
Tonight
A few showers will continue to move throughout the area into this evening
If you have any outdoor activities planned for the rest of today, don't cancel. Just be ready to duck inside if one of those showers rolls through your area.
Showers look to come to an end into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will be falling from the 60s into the 50s.
Overnight lows will land in the low to mid 50s.
Early Week
Finally some dry weather look to come into play to start off the first half of the new week.
A good mix of sun and clouds will be likely into Monday with a partly to mostly sunny sky into Tuesday. Latest trends have showers returning late morning into the afternoon hours for Wednesday.
Temperatures will be a few notches warmer from the weekend; holding steady in the low to mid 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
