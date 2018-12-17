Good Monday morning! Despite the fog and dreariness, we hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Just like last week, we're expecting to start the workweek on a quiet note with most of the unsettled weather coming at the tail end.
While the dry weather is nice this morning, be mindful that there are still some slick areas here and there, plus you may need a few extra minutes to scrape that windshield this morning.
Today & Tonight
Beyond the slick road possibilities this morning, our overall weather story remains quiet to start the week. Skies actually cleared overnight and visibility has improved significantly compared to the weekend.
Even with the clear skies, temperatures are hovering in the lower 30s for most areas. Wind chills have dropped into the 20s, however.
Actual highs this afternoon around the lower and middle 30s look reasonable, but we'll likely see wind chills remain a factor all day long with winds expected to be around 10-20 miles per hour out of the northwest. Planning for the 20s seems like a safe bet.
We stay dry through tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected through the overnight. It's possible we clear out a bit more toward Tuesday morning, with middle 20s expected overnight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
