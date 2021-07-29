Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Thursday has been going well and that you're enjoying conditions drying out for this lunch hour! The great news is that we will also be catching a break from the humidity possibly even as early as this evening.
Afternoon
A mix of sun and clouds will carry us through this afternoon with skies continuing to clear out. A spotty shower may pop-up, but the chance of this is low. Still count on staying dry this evening, with only a quick nuisance shower if anything does happen to form. Skies should be mostly clear by the evening hours! Highs today will be typical for a late-July day in Michigan with highs reach the lower 80s. Upper 70s for those along the lakeshore. Breezy conditions are the only catch today with a northwest wind sustaining from 10 to 20 mph.
Dew point temperatures will also be declining through the remainder of the day today. This is all as a cold front sweeps through Mid-Michigan ushering in a cooler and drier airmass behind. Dew point temperatures will be around 60 degrees by sundown today, a noticeable improvement from the morning and lunchtime.
Tonight
Those dew point numbers will continue falling through the overnight, settling around 50 degrees (give-or-take a couple of degrees) by sunrise. All-in-all, noticeably less humid and the perfect addition to a nice Friday forecast! Lows tonight will also settle into the upper 50s, so your A/C can also get a little bit of a break!
Friday
Speaking of that Friday forecast, it's looking quite good! Mostly sunny skies with some fair weather clouds passing by and cooler airmass will make for perfect outdoor-time. Highs will reach the middle 70s, along with the humidity level staying low. A north northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph will also provide a refreshing feel if you are doing any outdoor activities.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.