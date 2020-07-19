Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great week ahead.
Hot and stormy were the two key words for this weekend.
Moving forward, conditions will continue to improve as we end out the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast.
Tonight
Good news from earlier this morning. All severe weather risks have been dropped from Mid-Michigan for the rest of this weekend.
Too much cloud cover earlier this afternoon didn't allow the atmosphere to destabilize as much as previous thought. Hence, no major second round of storms.
Still some storms are firing just south of the TV5 viewing area near Detroit. Heads up if and travel plans take you in that direction.
Skies will continue to decrease in any extra cloud cover from earlier today going into the overnight hours and into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will drop into the mid 60s.
Monday
After a stormy weekend, we expect to start the new week dry with better chances for some rays of sunshine to return.
Overall, partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected for your Monday.
High temperatures will continue to stay hot; in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be more comfortable compared to the weekend.
Dry conditions continue into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Monday night will drop into the low to mid 60s.
