Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far. We're almost done with 2020!
Snow returned to Mid-Michigan late last night and this morning. Since then, temperatures have rose above freezing for many so road conditions have improved. Still be aware of some refreezing going into tonight.
We have another round of some wintry precipitation going into Friday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Dry weather should take over into this evening outside of any isolated rain or snow that develops.
Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy can be expected going into tonight and throughout Thursday morning.
Overnight lows are expected to fall back below the freezing mark in the 20s. We will need to keep an eye on roads for the Thursday morning commute as we could see lingering moisture re-freeze on area roads.
Thursday (NYE)
Beyond any slick roads for the Thursday morning commute, Thursday itself won't be too bad as we wrap up 2020.
Clouds will hang tough, but we'll have a chance for some breaks of sunshine in between, calling it partly to mostly cloudy overall.
Temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 30s for the afternoon.
Trends will have clouds slowly increase going into the later evening and overnight hours into Friday morning. We do expect to stay dry as we ring in the New Year!
Lows Thursday night will be cold once again, dropping to near 20.
Happy 2021!
As we start off the new year, your Friday morning looks to stay dry with an increase in cloud cover.
High temperatures will be reach near and just above freezing in the low to mid 30s. This will set the stage for some mixed precipitation.
Going into the afternoon and especially evening hours, another round of a rain/snow mix looks to arrive into Mid-Michigan.
While exact precipitation types are still being ironed out, we can at least expect some impacts from this system going into Friday night.
At this point, chances for snow & sleet look more likely farther north. Farther south, more of a mix of sleet and even some freezing rain/rain will be on the table. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days!
This system looks to exit the region by late Saturday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
