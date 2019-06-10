Good Monday afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a beautiful start to the weekend but Sunday the showers quickly returned and lasted into this morning too causing some flooding concerns across the region.
Good news some drier air looks to welcome us before the day is out.
Stay a step ahead and track the showers before you leave the house with our Interactive Radar.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Flood Warning in effect for the Rifle River in Arenac county until Tuesday 6:00 AM
Today & Tonight
Rain from the morning hours is beginning to taper off towards the east this afternoon all riding along a passing cold front.
Any rain should begin winding down by mid-afternoon, ending last in the eastern Thumb region. We should be dry in all areas by 5 PM, if not sooner.
Ponding on roads is still possible as well as some localized flooding in low lying areas. Be sure not to drive through standing water on any roadways. Always find a different route.
Temperatures will be a bit tricky today, cooling down a bit behind the cold front, then perhaps rebounding slightly with any late day sun. Plan for 50s and low 60s if you're out and about this evening.
Winds will be kicking up quite a bit behind the front, sustained around 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally peaking between 30-40 miles per hour this afternoon. If today is trash day, be sure to secure your container as best you can.
Skies will clear out rapidly this evening making plenty of progress from 5 PM onward, so some sunshine isn't out of the question before sunset tonight (9:16 PM).
Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s by tomorrow morning. Winds will relax to around 5-10 miles per hour out of the west late this evening and overnight.
Tuesday
Probably one of the best days will we see throughout the next week.
Sunshine looks to return in full force as an area of High Pressure takes over Mid-Michigan.
Temperatures will be very pleasant reaching back into the mid 70s.
Winds will won't be as breezy, out of the west around 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.