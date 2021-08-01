Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend!
After some showers and t-storms this afternoon, we set up for a longer stretch of mainly dry weather going into the new week.
Temperatures begin to climb as well.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Despite an early shower, skies are expected to decrease in cloud cover as drier air filters into Mid-Michigan into the overnight hours.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will carry into Monday morning as High pressure from the west will continue to influence our weather pattern, aiding in keeping things quiet.
Lows will settle into the lower 50s, with a few upper 40s possible north in the morning. Some patchy fog is also possible for our rural locations Monday morning.
Monday
Your Monday is shaping up to be an overall nice day! Temperatures will reach the middle 70s which is below average for this time of year, but it's not blistering hot!
Humidity levels will also stay pleasant tomorrow with tropical moisture still residing well to our south. Winds will remain light out of the northwest from 5-10 mph.
A few fair weather clouds will pass by, but we all should remain mostly dry! At worst, we get an isolated shower or two from peak heating into the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
