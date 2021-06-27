Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! Saturday was a busy weather day with severe weather. Our thoughts go out to all of those who were affected by yesterday's storms.
After a few showers and t-storms earlier today, we get a brief period of dry time before several more chances of rain and storms return for the next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alert
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the MAPLE RIVER in southern GRATIOT County. The warning only extends along the river, west of US-127.
Tornado Information (6/26/21)
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Huron County by the NWS.
An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Clare County by the NWS.
Tonight
Any showers and storms from earlier today will begin to wrap up going into the overnight hours. Despite a pop up shower, we look to dry out going into the morning hours of Monday.
Patchy fog will be the main caveat for your early morning commute.
Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 60s. Could have a few 50s farther north.
Monday
We look to start off the day on a dry note for most. Could have a few rays of sun mixing in from time to time.
More shower and thunderstorm chances come in for Monday afternoon and evening, but the best chance for rain still lies in the southern half of the viewing area. A weak warm frontal boundary combined with the high humidity levels will fuel the shower and storm growth.
Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s again, but the wind is expected to be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.
More hit-or-miss shower and thunderstorm chances last through Wednesday, but at the moment there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel by next weekend!
Shower chances lower, temperatures drop to the 70s, and the humidity is expected to be much more manageable as well. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
