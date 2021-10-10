Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a wet start to our Sunday, we're also looking at another potential round of storms as early as Monday evening too.
Temperatures take a rollercoaster ride this upcoming week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
A stream of moisture from the SW will still give the chance for a few showers to move in for the evening hours. Better chances NW of the Tri-Cities.
Those who don't experience any showers for the rest of the weekend can expect partly cloudy skies going into tonight.
The air will be mild and sticky though with lows in the low to mid 60s with dew points not too far behind. A breeze out of the south around 5-15 mph gusting near 20 mph at times should inhibit much fog formation tonight.
Monday into Tuesday (Strong Storm Chances)
Starting a new week, most of Monday actually looks to be in good shape!
We set up for more of a "summer-like" pattern for Monday. Good mix of sun and clouds should last for the morning hours before more clouds fill in from the west going into the afternoon.
Highs will be well above average in the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Humidity levels will be elevated with dew points in the 60s.
As we continue into the evening, conditions begin to become a touch more interesting. While not as common for mid-October, we will continue to track the development of a storm system to bring the chance of scattered strong to severe storms.
As far as impacts go, heavy downpours and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph look to be the main threats. Large hail with a diameter of 1"+ is possible due to much cooler air aloft (efficient cooling of rising air in thunderstorms), and with the wind profile in place an isolated spin-up tornado cannot completely be ruled out.
Important to note; our better "dynamics" for storm development has slightly shifted west over the past 24 hours. Doesn't mean folks in the Thumb can't experience a strong thunderstorm, but the better chance will hold near and along U.S 127. Always have a way to receive weather alerts for your area!
As this is still around 24 hours out, stay tuned to the forecast! More updates will come as we get closer to this timeframe.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.