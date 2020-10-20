Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've hit the halfway point.
After a dry day on Tuesday, rain returned late last night and even brought a few good downpours and some rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals even overachieved in some areas with those downpours. Thankfully, the timing of these showers has followed through, so even with some heavier pours, we should be in much better shape for the morning drive as they quickly move out.
Just like the last few days, we'll be mainly dry during the daylight today. But don't get used to it. Rain returns overnight into Thursday.
Today & Tonight
Rain is winding down for the morning commute this morning, but as always, be mindful of the wet roads that are left behind. Although the widespread rain is done, a few spotty showers may linger for the next few hours. Temperatures are much warmer this morning in the 40s and 50s.
Although clouds will linger this morning, there's a decent shot we'll clear out a bit this afternoon with some sunshine breaking out during the second half of the day. This, along with a west southwesterly wind flow, should provide a chance to warm up a bit more into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon.
Those aforementioned winds will be a bit breezy at times, around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour. Those winds will relax into the late evening.
Speaking of your evening, it should be decently pleasant with some sunshine to end the day and temperatures in the 50s. Take advantage while you can!
Skies will gradually cloud up again overnight into Thursday morning, ahead of our next system. Overnight lows should fall into the 40s again.
Thursday
Showers will move back in through the morning hours of Thursday, becoming more widespread into the late morning. Some of these showers may have some good rainfall rates, along with a few rumbles of thunder. However, we don't expect severe weather at this time.
Those showers should lift northward through the course of the day as a warm front lifts northward through the region. Areas around the Tri-Cities, Thumb and to the south, should be mostly done with the rain by early afternoon. Our northern counties will take a bit longer to dry out.
Behind the front, temperatures should warm up nicely, bringing some 60s back to the area. Those temperatures should remain mild through the evening and overnight hours.
Rainfall totals from Thursday's rain are expected to fall between 0.25 to 0.75" in most areas, but there could be some locally higher amounts where any downpours become efficient.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.