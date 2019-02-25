Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend, although it came with the price of some very windy conditions.
We welcome you to the start of the new week, while we catch a slight break from the snow, more chances will present themselves later this week
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Winds will continue to decrease from this late afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Good news from the very strong wind speed and gusts we experienced yesterday.
CLICK HERE for hour-by-hour wind gusts
This evening we will dry out from any lake effect snow showers we experienced earlier in the day. Skies will return to becoming mostly cloudy into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits for overnight lows. Wind chills won't pose to be to brutal as winds continue to decrease into the night. It will feel closer to 0 with lighter west northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
We look to start the day with a decent amount of sunshine for the morning hours. Sun and clouds will be the theme for the morning hours. More clouds will look to build in for the afternoon and evening out ahead of our next system.
Temperatures will continue to stay chilly; highs will be stuck once again in the low 20s. The good news is winds will be staying calm throughout the day.
Mid-Late Week
We're looking at accumulating snow to return Tuesday night going into Wednesday. Check out our latest article on the storm here.
We're also looking ahead to another chance of snow Friday night into the weekend. Still a bit early to talk details and numbers but we'll keep you posted on it throughout the week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
