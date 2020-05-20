Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week so far.
Plenty of rain fell earlier this week resulting in a flood threat for multiple areas. At least now we will have a few dry weather days to help the water recede a bit.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
We have several flood warnings and advisories in place, all with various expiration times. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Mostly sunny sky conditions will continue this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Winds will be breezy, coming in from the east sustained at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
This evening our skies will remain clear with mild temperatures and the winds will start to ease up.
Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40s with a mostly clear sky.
Thursday
Another dry day in store across Mid-Michigan helping to dry out from the rain and flooding concerns.
Mostly sunny skies will dominate once again for the majority of the day.]
Highs will continue to stay warm; reaching back into the low 70s.
The warming trend continues into the holiday weekend. Temperatures looking to peak 80 degrees by Sunday.
Stay safe, remember Turn Around Don't Drown and be careful.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
