Thunderstorms overnight Friday and Saturday morning may have lacked in severe weather, but they more than made up for it in rainfall. Now, will we get a chance to dry out for the rest of the weekend?
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warning: Cass and Saginaw Rivers through Sunday evening. More information at our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Storms are over and done with for tonight, granting us a sorely-needed chance to dry out after Saturday morning's drenching. A cold front approaching from Wisconsin will sweep through the region after midnight, but it will stir up little more than a few scattered clouds. Clear to partly cloudy skies will persist through daybreak.
Despite the passing front, temperatures will remain unseasonably mild overnight. Expect lows in the middle to upper 50s by morning.
Sunday
High pressure will filter in behind the passing cold front on Sunday, along with a slightly cooler air mass. No need to worry, though. Unlike our run of luck for much of May so far, temperatures this time will only cool back to seasonal averages rather than tumbling back below normal.
A mix of sun and clouds in the morning will briefly transition to mostly cloudy skies around midday, before clearing again as we head into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 70s.
Partly cloudy skies will remain in place on Sunday night, with lows also falling to around average in the low 50s.
Memorial Day
The final day of the holiday weekend will start off in similar fashion, under partly cloudy skies. As high pressure departs east of the region though, clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon, eventually giving way to a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs on Memorial Day will stay in league with Sunday's, reaching the low 70s.
