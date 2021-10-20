Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Wednesday has been going well so far and that you've been enjoying this real treat of weather so far this week! Although we're breaking into some sunshine this lunch hour, our attention is on the impending rain to our west.
Afternoon
At this lunch hour, temperatures are running in the lower to middle 60s. There will be more improvement in temperatures this afternoon thanks to a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph and the sunshine we're now seeing. Highs will top out in the lower 70s by peak heating. The early and mid-afternoon will stay dry!
A low pressure system to our west will bring rain back to Mid-Michigan headed into the evening hours, though. A few spotty showers will develop in our northern counties around dinnertime, which will then begin to flourish southwards towards midnight, along with filling in from the west. Any outdoor plans are still looking okay, you'll just want to keep tabs on the Interactive Radar if you'll be outside. The other side of the rain is that there is a lot of dry air in place that showers will need to work through and saturate, before being able to efficiently reach the ground. Some virga may be possible with the early showers today.
Tonight
As the low approaches, along with its attendant cold front, showers will pick up in frequency and intensity tonight. The best timing for the most widespread rain looks to be after midnight. Depending on how much instability/fuel there is, a few rumbles of thunder are also looking possible. Be prepared for some wet weather heading out on Thursday morning!
Lows tonight will settle into the middle 50s, but upper 40s north. This puts Mid-Michigan between 10 to 15 degrees above normal with overnight lows tonight. We'll also have a south wind from 5 to 10 mph just ahead of the cold front.
Thursday
Showers will be around for the morning commute on Thursday, but beyond some scattered downpours, we don't expect major issues outside of any wet roads.
Highs on Thursday will be much cooler with the clouds and showers through the day, with 50s to the north and low to middle 60s to the south.
Showers won't be quite to leave either, with continued chances right through the early evening hours before the cold front clears the area. Rainfall totals by the end of the event should run between 0.25 and 0.75" for most of the area.
Behind that front, we'll see some clearing and combined with the cooler air moving in, we're in for a big cool down into evening. It's possible some of our northern areas could be in the 40s by dinnertime.
Lows Friday night will settle in the 30s and low 40s, with a continued stretch of cooler air looking like it'll be here to stay into next week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
