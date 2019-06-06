Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we definitely hope the second half is just as nice or better.
While it wasn't an all day rain, yesterday's periodic showers and thunderstorms were still enough to annoy those hoping for a break, especially some of the afternoon downpours.
But as promised, Wednesday's rain would be the lone speed bump for the rest of the workweek and we begin our transition to more tranquil weather for Thursday and most of the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Skies still feature plenty of cloud cover and we've also got a bit of patchy fog to deal with here and there. However, this should be a situation that gradually improves over the course of the morning.
Temperatures are largely in the 50s as you get set to head out the door and thankfully dew points have fallen back down into the 50s as well. This should lead to a more comfortable air mass today.
With increasing amounts of sunshine through the course of the morning, our temperatures should respond nicely with highs in the low to middle 70s this afternoon. Cooler readings can be expected along the lakeshore as winds take more of an easterly and northeasterly turn today. Winds should stay light.
Once sunshine breaks out, we're cruising right through the evening which should allow for a gorgeous night of outdoor activities. Temperatures will gradually fall into the middle 40s to low 50s overnight.
Patchy fog is not an unreasonable expectation for the morning drive on Friday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
