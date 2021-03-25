We're about to get some needed rain here in Mid-Michigan, but that isn't the only thing coming along for the ride.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday for the following counties: ALCONA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect from 10:00 PM this evening until 4:00 PM Friday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
A powerful storm system sparking severe weather across the Deep South will hook northward toward the Great Lakes tonight. We'll avoid the severe weather portion of this system here in Mid-Michigan, but it will still prove to be a handful for us. Scattered showers, mostly light rain will break out after 8:00 PM as the leading rain bands of the system track in from the south. Folks along I-69 will be first in line, with showers continuing to spread north over the rest of Mid-Michigan through midnight.
Shortly after midnight, we'll start getting into the meat of the system. Steady and heavy rain will rotate northward and encompass areas form the Tri-Cities and Alma south and east. That rain will continue to back northward to occupy the entirety of Mid-Michigan by 6:00 AM, with heavy rain continuing to fall for the Friday morning commute.
As the rain spreads north of Saginaw Bay overnight, the system will bump into a cold front draped across the northern half of the Mitten. The cold air along and north of M-55 will cause the rain to shift to more of a mix of wet snow and freezing rain. While the first hints of mixed precipitation may begin as early as 3:00 AM, the heaviest impacts of it will take shape around the time of the morning commute. Low temperatures overnight will range anywhere from the low 30s north of Saginaw Bay, to upper 30s farther south.
Northeasterly winds will also increase overnight as the storm system approaches, picking up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph at times. This will trigger localized flooding along the Lake Huron shoreline in the Thumb, and along the south and western shores of Saginaw Bay.
Friday
Heavy rain will continue over most of the region through mid-morning on Friday, with a mixture of rain, snow, and freezing rain persisting north of the Bay. Travel conditions will be especially treacherous, and possibly icy in our norther communities, but everyone should plan on allowing some addition time for their morning commute. Heavy downpours and spray from cars will make for poor visibility, and drivers should also remain alert for ponding on the roads.
Up to 2" of wet snow will be possible for communities along and north of M-55, along with up to 0.10" of ice accumulation.
The storm system will make its exit shortly after lunchtime, taking any leftover rain or mix precipitation with it. Heavy as it will be, the rain will ultimately prove beneficial. Most locations will pick up 1" of rainfall, with locally higher amounts up to 1.50" possible.
Sun should make a quick comeback during the afternoon, but we'll be left with breezy and chilly conditions. Winds will shift into the WNW, but will maintain their speeds at 10-20 mph through early-evening, and could continue gusting up to 30 mph. High temperatures will only make the middle and upper 40s, with wind chills well back into the 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
