Our weather jumped ahead into early Summer on Tuesday, treating us to highs in the upper 70s, but also fueling some showers and thunderstorms. More to come as we move into the middle of the week!
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms that have flared up north of Saginaw Bay and across the northern Thumb will come to a quick end after sunset. In the meantime, any of this evening's showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. Stay alert and keep an eye on the skies if you are planning to get out for an evening walk!
Heading into the overnight period, partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist as a warm front linger just northeast of the region over Lake Huron. An isolated shower or thunderstorms will be possible, but chances will be low. Temperatures will remain mild with lows only dipping into the low 50s. For reference, average HIGH temperatures in early April are around 52 degrees. Should be a good night to keep a window open when you head off to bed!
Wednesday
Our taste of early Summer continues on Wednesday, with a nearly-identical setup to what we had on Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible during the the morning hours, but like Tuesday, we should actually see things take a quieter turn as we head toward midday. During the afternoon, we'll begin to see some more sun break out, helping to elevate our temperatures into the upper 70s once again and possibly topping 80 degrees in a few locations.
The combined sun and heating will likely destabilize the atmosphere though, setting us up for some more pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the late-afternoon and evening. This time around, more of the focus will likely set up along the US-127 corridor, but the chance for late-day showers and storms will exist for everyone to some degree. Enjoy the warm weather, but keep an eye on the sky!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.