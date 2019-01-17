Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you're ready for an easier morning commute today.
Our drizzle threat finally ended yesterday morning and it was a beautiful January afternoon for our Wednesday. While slick spots may remain in isolated areas from roads that didn't dry out, we are in much better shape this morning.
Today & Tonight
The big difference this morning is of course our temperatures that have fallen into the teens and even single digits this morning. Thankfully, our wind has died down quite a bit to keep wind chills in check.
Despite the cold start, we should see highs jump into the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon. Our northern areas could be stuck in the middle 20s thanks to a colder start this morning.
The morning hours today should be pretty uneventful, with just an increase in cloud cover. Areas farther to the north will have the chance to enjoy any morning sun the longest today.
Later this afternoon and evening those clouds will produce a few snow showers which will gradually taper off into the overnight period to just isolated coverage at best. Any accumulations are expected to be minor, if any.
With clouds sticking around overnight, we don't expect to be quite as cold tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures to bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
