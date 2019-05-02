Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice or better!
It was a soggy Wednesday around Mid-Michigan but we'll get a chance to catch our breath a bit, at least as we start Thursday. While rain chances aren't completely over for this week, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Today & Tonight
There are some areas of drizzle and fog as we begin today, but the radar certainly looks a lot better this morning, with no substantial rain showers to speak of.
Temperatures are running a bit cooler with middle 30s to low 40s out the door this morning. It will be another tricky temperature forecast today with 60s to the south near I-69, with values getting progressively cooler as you go north.
Scattered showers are expected this afternoon and evening, with the first showers starting to show themselves around 3-4 PM this afternoon.
They'll remain scattered through the early evening before coverage increases late in the evening and overnight. No severe weather is expected, but continued nuisance-type flooding and areas of water on the roads will remain possible.
Additional rainfall amounts through Friday morning are expected to fall between 0.25 and 0.75".
Overnight lows will settle into the 40s as we enter the last morning commute of the workweek.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
