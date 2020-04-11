Easter weekend got off to a great start weatherwise, but we're in for an unsettled and windy change on Sunday and into Monday.
Tonight
Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a complex storm system over the central United States. Still, you'll have some time to enjoy dry conditions and pleasant temperatures for an evening cookout, or just to relax on the deck.
Isolated showers will begin to roll in after midnight, setting some of us up for a wet start on Easter morning. Temperatures will remain fairly mild overnight, only dipping to the mid 40s. Light south winds at 5-10 mph.
Easter Sunday & Monday
Sunday will remain pretty unsettled with showers possible throughout the day. It doesn't appear to be a constant rain, with periodic breaks in the showers as we go through the day. Most of the rain should be pretty light through the daylight hours tomorrow as well.
Temperatures should have a chance to warm back up into the lower and middle 50s for most locations. Despite the wind ahead for Monday, Sunday should be fairly tame with a flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the east southeast.
Sunday night and Monday are where things start picking up a bit. Sunday night's rain intensity will pick up a bit with a more consistent rain into Monday morning. We're not expecting severe weather, but there may be some heavier pockets relative to the daylight rain.
That wet weather will largely move out on Monday morning, with the potential for at least a few areas to see a bit of mixed precipitation as cold air starts filtering in on Monday.
Rainfall amounts through the weekend will generally fall between 0.50"-1.0".
On Monday, the area of low pressure responsible for our wet weather is expected to pass right over the state of Michigan and it will be in the process of strengthening as it does so, which will lead to an impressive increase in the winds around the Great Lakes region.
Those winds will gradually turn more west southwesterly and westerly and pick up to sustained values between 20-30 miles per hour with wind gusts between 40-50 miles per hour looking more and more likely. It also appears wind gusts above 50 miles per hour aren't completely off the table.
This would put us squarely into Wind Advisory criteria, perhaps a High Wind Warning if the strongest gusts develop.
If these winds materialize, it's possible we'll be dealing with some scattered power outages and tree damage. If you have loose objects around the yard, it's not a bad idea to secure those over the next few days.
We're still a few days away, so we'll keep our eyes on this and keep you updated on any changes. At this point though, we're reasonably confident in gusts between 40-50 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.