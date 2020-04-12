Happy Sunday Mid-Michigan and happy Easter. We hope you have had a great weekend so far.
After plenty of sunshine Saturday, rain showers have moved back in for today.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This morning rain has started to move on in, and today weather-wise it will remain unsettled with showers on and off throughout our Sunday. Otherwise, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky condition. The rain will start to pick up in intensity tonight, lingering into our Monday.
Afternoon high temperatures today will climb into the lower and middle 50s for most locations. Winds should be light as well from the south.
The rain is expected to become more heavy and steady overnight and for the start of the new work-week.
Rainfall amounts will generally fall between 0.50" to 1.0".
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s to around 50 degrees.
Have a great Easter!
Monday
The showers will linger into the morning hours Monday. A little bit of mixing will also be possible during this time-frame.
As the low pressure passes, this will create a strong wind flow. We are expecting the winds to turn more west southwesterly with sustained values between 20-30 miles per hour. Wind gusts will be between 40-50 miles per. It also appears wind gusts above 50 miles per hour aren't completely off the table.
This is why the National Weather Service has put all Mid-Michigan counties under a High Wind Watch. For timing and more information, click here.
If these winds materialize, it's possible we'll be dealing with some scattered power outages and tree damage. If you have loose objects outside, you may want to secure those objects.
Rain showers are expected to fade away during the early afternoon, with the winds sticking around.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.